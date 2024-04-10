Avalon Advanced Materials (TSE:AVL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Shares of Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSE:AVL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 119548 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Avalon Advanced Materials Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a market cap of C$44.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.10.

Avalon Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of rare metal and mineral properties primarily in Canada. The company focuses on exploring lithium, tantalum, cesium, indium, gallium, germanium, tin, yttrium, and zirconium deposits, as well as rare earth elements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.