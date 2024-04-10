AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after acquiring an additional 731,413 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 441,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,379,000 after acquiring an additional 176,623 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,788,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AZO opened at $3,042.78 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $3,256.37. The company has a market cap of $52.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,976.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,737.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $24.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.33 EPS for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,089.61.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,583 shares of company stock valued at $60,056,012. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

