Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Trading Down 3.6%

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.26 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 447,679 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 1,568,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AUTL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $3.20 to $4.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.16.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.99.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.18). On average, analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 3,285.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.