Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in March

Austevoll Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:ASTVF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the March 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASTVF remained flat at $7.75 on Wednesday. Austevoll Seafood ASA has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $9.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84.

Austevoll Seafood ASA Company Profile

Austevoll Seafood ASA, a seafood company, engages in the salmon and trout, white fish, and pelagic businesses in Norway, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Eastern Europe, Africa, North America, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company is involved in the ownership and operation of fishing vessels, as well as farming, aquaculture, processing, sale, and distribution of salmon and trout.

