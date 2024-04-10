AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s previous close.

AEYE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on AudioEye from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on AudioEye from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ AEYE traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,921. The firm has a market cap of $154.31 million, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.74. AudioEye has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $13.34.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. Research analysts predict that AudioEye will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 697,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after buying an additional 102,173 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 4,864.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioEye by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AudioEye in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

AudioEye, Inc provides patented, internet content publication, distribution software, and related services to Internet and other media to people regardless of their device, location, or disabilities in the United States. Its software and services enable conversion of digital content into accessible formats and allows for real time distribution to end users on any Internet connected device.

