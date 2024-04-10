Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.
Atlas Price Performance
Shares of ATCOL stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $24.80.
About Atlas
