Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.4453 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th.

Atlas Price Performance

Shares of ATCOL stock opened at $24.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

About Atlas

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

