Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ATCOL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $24.80.

Atlas Corp. operates as an asset manager and operator of containerships. The company, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters to various container liner companies.

