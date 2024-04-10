Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Atlas Corp. (NASDAQ:ATCOL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atlas Price Performance
ATCOL traded down $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.97. Atlas has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $24.80.
About Atlas
