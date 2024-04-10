Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Update

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 243.0% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Atlas Copco Stock Performance

Shares of ATLKY remained flat at $17.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,622,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,451. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.68. Atlas Copco has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.30.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Atlas Copco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB provides compressed air and gas, vacuum, energy, dewatering and industrial pump, industrial power tool, and assembly and machine vision solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments.

