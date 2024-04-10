Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL) Insider Acquires £25,270 in Stock

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LON:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Neil Lindsey Herbert bought 133,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £25,270 ($31,983.29).
Atlantic Lithium Price Performance
LON ALL opened at GBX 19.34 ($0.24) on Wednesday. Atlantic Lithium Limited has a one year low of GBX 16.15 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 37.90 ($0.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 19.40 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 22.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 4.37. The company has a market capitalization of £125.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,934.00 and a beta of -0.02.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.95) price target on shares of Atlantic Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Atlantic Lithium Company Profile
Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.
