ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,535,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 125,516 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 1.20% of ATI worth $69,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ATI by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATI by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ATI by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period.

ATI Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ATI stock opened at $51.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.22. ATI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a return on equity of 24.64% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Insider Transactions at ATI

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

ATI Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

