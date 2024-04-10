ATB Capital Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$130.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by ATB Capital from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.
CP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$119.44.
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance
Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.66 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3864556 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer Nadeem Velani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$123.30, for a total value of C$123,300.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,833 shares of company stock valued at $3,612,023. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.
About Canadian Pacific Kansas City
Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.
