Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TechnipFMC plc’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. The consensus estimate for TechnipFMC’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FTI. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday. TD Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

FTI opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.18 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 166.68%.

Insider Activity at TechnipFMC

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TechnipFMC

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 24,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 26,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC

(Get Free Report)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.