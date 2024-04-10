Atb Cap Markets Comments on Calfrac Well Services Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CFW)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calfrac Well Services in a research report issued on Sunday, April 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Calfrac Well Services’ current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Calfrac Well Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

CFW has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. ATB Capital downgraded Calfrac Well Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded Calfrac Well Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Calfrac Well Services from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of TSE:CFW opened at C$4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$4.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$381.45 million, a PE ratio of 1.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.20. Calfrac Well Services has a 52-week low of C$3.70 and a 52-week high of C$6.20.

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$421.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$402.50 million. Calfrac Well Services had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 10.23%.

Calfrac Well Services Company Profile

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well completion services for the oil and natural gas industry. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

