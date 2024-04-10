Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

ASUR has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of ASUR opened at $7.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.64. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Asure Software had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $26.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.45 million. Research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Asure Software by 632.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Asure Software by 1,872.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Asure Software in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Asure Software by 15,951.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 71.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

