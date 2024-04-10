AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives £117.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £115.88 ($146.66).
Several research firms recently issued reports on AZN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.43) to GBX 9,900 ($125.30) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a £110 ($139.22) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 16th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,549.67%.
AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.
