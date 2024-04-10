ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 533 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 533 ($6.75).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASC. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.59) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 348.35 ($4.41) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 365.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 382.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.59. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 320.33 ($4.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 794 ($10.05). The company has a market capitalization of £415.69 million, a PE ratio of -161.97, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.72.

In other ASOS news, insider William Barker bought 474,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.61) per share, with a total value of £1,725,360 ($2,183,723.58). Company insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

