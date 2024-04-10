Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.54

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.67, with a volume of 249211 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.26.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASAN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 75.22% and a negative net margin of 39.39%. Equities analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $155,414.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,797.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,739 shares in the company, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,733 shares of company stock valued at $488,886. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Asana during the third quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Asana by 120.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Asana by 765.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Asana during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

