Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ ARTW opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $3.11. The company has a market cap of $10.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

About Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science and agricultural buildings in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Agricultural Products and Modular Buildings. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

