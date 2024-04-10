ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARRGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.4% per year over the last three years.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ARR opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.61. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $27.00.

Institutional Trading of ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 1.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 101,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. 54.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

