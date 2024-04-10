ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 123.90 and last traded at 126.49. Approximately 1,905,952 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,208,269 shares. The stock had previously closed at 126.81.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ARM from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 87.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of 123.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of 83.31.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ARM by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

