Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.94

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.94 and last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 49569 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Arko Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.36. The stock has a market cap of $577.41 million, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.28.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arko had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Arko Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Insider Activity at Arko

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $18,878,185.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares in the company, valued at $78,983,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Arko by 40.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Arko by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Arko by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Arko by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Arko by 149.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards.

