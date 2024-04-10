Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Short Interest Up 190.4% in March

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 264,000 shares, a growth of 190.4% from the March 15th total of 90,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,640.0 days.

Arjo AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ARRJF remained flat at $4.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.03. Arjo AB has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $4.85.

Get Arjo AB (publ) alerts:

About Arjo AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients for clinical and financial outcomes for healthcare in Europe, Asia and Pacific, South America, Africa, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, pressure injury prevention, diagnostics, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Arjo AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arjo AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.