Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 428,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 273,882 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.15.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,614,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 686,500 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,040,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 30,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,770,000 after purchasing an additional 754,175 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,985,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,143,000 after purchasing an additional 130,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,885,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

Featured Articles

