Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.50 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Approximately 428,333 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 273,882 shares.The stock last traded at $14.25 and had previously closed at $15.15.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARIS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.79.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARIS
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aris Water Solutions
Aris Water Solutions Trading Down 4.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.
Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Aris Water Solutions had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 4.82%. The firm had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aris Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.
Aris Water Solutions Company Profile
Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aris Water Solutions
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Aris Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aris Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.