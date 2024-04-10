Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases New Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in McKesson by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in McKesson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 756,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,734,000 after acquiring an additional 40,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in McKesson by 8.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total transaction of $1,821,762.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McKesson Price Performance

MCK traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $531.03. 140,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $482.26. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $352.34 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 27.59 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

