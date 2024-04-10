Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Invests $243,000 in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,030 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,898,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,131,433,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,991,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,677,231,000 after buying an additional 313,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,254,000 after buying an additional 91,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 18,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.60, for a total transaction of $4,796,769.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,320,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.96, for a total value of $125,199.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,994 shares of company stock valued at $95,800,362. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.59.

ANET stock traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $290.69. The stock had a trading volume of 471,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,698. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $280.55 and a 200 day moving average of $240.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

