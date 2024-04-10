Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Acquires 442 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 1.6% of Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,405.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Broadcom from $1,300.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.18.

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $11.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,322.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 535,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,687. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,294.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,095.98. The company has a market capitalization of $612.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $601.29 and a fifty-two week high of $1,438.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.83 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $5.25 dividend. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total value of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,343.14, for a total value of $4,029,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,371,521.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,310 shares of company stock worth $36,869,987. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

