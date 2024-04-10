Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) Given New $7.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 3.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.86.

ACRE opened at $7.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $394.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 1 year low of $7.07 and a 1 year high of $11.24.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe acquired 3,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,828.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe purchased 3,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.32 per share, for a total transaction of $50,248.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,828.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRE. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Mango Five Family Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 190.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

