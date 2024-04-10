Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Gap Down to $12.49

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.49, but opened at $11.78. Arcutis Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $11.63, with a volume of 349,127 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In other news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARQT. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 9,330 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.