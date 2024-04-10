Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) PT Lowered to $10.50 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ARI. Bank of America lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARI

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Trading Up 1.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

ARI opened at $11.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 67.74, a quick ratio of 67.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.67. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $12.74.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,202,178.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 721.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 134.6% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 6,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.