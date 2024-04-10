Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $56.62 and last traded at $56.40. Approximately 274,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,477,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.12.

APLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The company had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.50) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 545.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James George Chopas sold 864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.81, for a total value of $57,723.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 422,279 shares of company stock valued at $26,174,364. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,003,000 after buying an additional 85,701 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,558,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,460,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,277,000 after buying an additional 677,098 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

