APA (NASDAQ:APA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on APA from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.42.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $34.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. APA has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 3.27.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 62.64% and a net margin of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in APA in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after buying an additional 38,505 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of APA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after acquiring an additional 90,610 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in APA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,037,000 after acquiring an additional 24,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in APA by 3.8% in the third quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after acquiring an additional 167,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

