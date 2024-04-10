ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ANSS. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays upped their target price on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $322.75.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANSYS

ANSYS Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $344.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.65. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,001.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in ANSYS by 167.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,286,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,884,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $282,329,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in ANSYS by 63.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,265,997 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $421,324,000 after acquiring an additional 491,935 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $145,144,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in ANSYS by 1,922.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 329,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,066,000 after acquiring an additional 313,285 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ANSYS

(Get Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.