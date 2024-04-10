Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) Trading Down 4.5%

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.91 and last traded at $5.91. Approximately 182,025 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,516,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.19.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.92.

In related news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,510.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its position in shares of Annexon by 18.3% in the third quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

