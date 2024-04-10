Analysts Set Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Price Target at $20.34

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.39.

RF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.86. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RFGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.93%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

