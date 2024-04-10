Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.86 and last traded at $5.84. 420,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,499,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $616.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.67 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 126.04% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,642,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,809,000 after purchasing an additional 94,087 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 738.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 76,124 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 313.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after buying an additional 175,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 31.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generics, injectables, biosimilars, and specialty branded pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment offers immediate and extended release oral solid, powder, liquid, sterile injectable, nasal spray, inhalation and respiratory, biosimilar, ophthalmic, film, transdermal patch, and topical products.

