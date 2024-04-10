AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management increased its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMN. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.25.

Shares of NYSE AMN traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.88. 214,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.22. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.14 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The business’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CEO Caroline Grace acquired 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,449.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson acquired 6,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $401,420.25. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 27,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,681. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

