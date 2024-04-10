American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 87.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,032 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 35,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,155,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of American Tower by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total value of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,352.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total transaction of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.91.

American Tower Stock Down 5.5 %

AMT stock traded down $10.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $219.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.67, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.21.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.84%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

