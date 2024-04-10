American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Friday, April 5th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.02.

American Equity Investment Life has a dividend payout ratio of 5.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Equity Investment Life to earn $7.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.1%.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

NYSE AEL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.24. The company had a trading volume of 73,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,040. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $36.39 and a twelve month high of $56.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,057,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,397,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,981,000 after purchasing an additional 403,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,636,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,889,000 after buying an additional 345,911 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 413,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,883,000 after buying an additional 265,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 712.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 263,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

