American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 4th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

American Eagle Outfitters has increased its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 26.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $26.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,875.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,363 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $47,047.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,953 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,875. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Eagle Outfitters

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase 30,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.27.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

