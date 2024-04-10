Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Gap Down to $24.12

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.12, but opened at $22.39. Ameresco shares last traded at $22.14, with a volume of 39,014 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the first quarter worth about $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameresco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameresco by 85.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

