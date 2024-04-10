Amer Sports (NYSE:AS) Shares Down 5.1%

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.27 and last traded at $14.56. 772,535 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,746,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amer Sports from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Amer Sports Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Analysts anticipate that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amer Sports Company Profile

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

Further Reading

