ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ ALXO traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.80. 68,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,624. The stock has a market cap of $591.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.58. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $17.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason Lettmann acquired 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,022.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $223,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Lettmann bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 171,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,022.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

