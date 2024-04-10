Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $41.61 and last traded at $41.85. Approximately 2,030,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 11,640,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.11.

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.41%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 85.78%.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

