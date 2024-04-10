Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 2.5%

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) were down 2.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.38 and last traded at $2.38. Approximately 350,815 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 4,423,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Altice USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.59.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Altice USA by 579.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

