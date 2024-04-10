Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Sets New 12-Month High at $45.44

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $45.44 and last traded at $42.96, with a volume of 3580009 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.94.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $32.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

Alpine Immune Sciences Trading Up 15.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.47. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 15.54% and a negative net margin of 54.66%. The business had revenue of $30.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,007,000. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at about $76,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,234,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,595,000 after purchasing an additional 759,888 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 46.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 728,772 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It focuses on creating various immunotherapies through protein engineering technologies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company has strategic collaborations with biopharmaceutical companies and has a pipeline of clinical and preclinical candidates in development.

