Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $216.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.12.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
