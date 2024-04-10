Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Receives $216.12 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $1,268,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 96.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,786,000 after purchasing an additional 10,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $155.90 on Friday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $143.52 and a 12-month high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.23.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $439.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

