Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.21.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 198,088 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $119,000.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

