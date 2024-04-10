Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Almaden Minerals Stock Down 2.1 %
NYSE AAU opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.08, a quick ratio of 22.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.11 and a 52-week high of $0.21.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Almaden Minerals
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Almaden Minerals
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- 3 High Dividend Socks to Replace Lower Savings Yields Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.