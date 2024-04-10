Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO) Plans $0.01 — Dividend

Almacenes Éxito S.A. (NYSE:EXTO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0085 per share on Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Almacenes Éxito Stock Performance

Shares of Almacenes Éxito stock opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.16. Almacenes Éxito has a 12 month low of $4.58 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almacenes Éxito

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,555,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $353,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Almacenes Éxito in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000.

About Almacenes Éxito

Almacenes Éxito SA operates as a retail commerce company in South America. The company operates a chain of retail stores primarily under the Éxito, Carulla, Surtimax, Super Inter, Surti Mayorista, Libertad, Mini Libertad, Devoto, Disco, and Géant brands. It is also involved in the online commerce activities.

