Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLY. StockNews.com cut shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.63.

NYSE:ALLY traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.86. 2,361,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,884. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,009,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,293,000 after acquiring an additional 290,842 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 426.5% during the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 9,493,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,979,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,424,000 after acquiring an additional 281,795 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,343,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,677,000 after buying an additional 1,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,058,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,137,000 after buying an additional 4,005,417 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

