Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance
ERH opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.90.
About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund
Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
