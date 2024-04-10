Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERHGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0628 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.0% annually over the last three years.

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund Stock Performance

ERH opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $10.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ERH. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 19.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares in the last quarter.

About Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund

Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

